Another leak for Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro

Leaks and rumors about wireless Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro headphones have been around for a while. The technical features of the headset have been seen in previous leaks. The newest of these shows the foreign sales price of the wireless headset.

Looking at the slides shared by the Walking Cat Twitter user, it is seen that the Galaxy Buds Pro will be sold in the US for $ 199. Bose’s QuietComfort Earbuds headset with noise canceling feature is sold in the US for $ 279.

Galaxy Buds Pro has IPX7 certification for water and dust resistance. It is stated that 8 hours of listening time can go up to 28 hours with the charging case. Walking Cat also shared an image comparing the Galaxy Buds Pro to Samsung’s other wireless headphones.

Walking Cat’s posts were not limited to these. Another image shows how Galaxy Buds Pro’s active noise cancellation system will work. 11 mm. low vibration speaker and 6.5 mm. While the presence of the tweeter is striking, the rumors about the spatial sound feature are confirmed by this slide.

The Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro will likely be official next month. The wireless headset is expected to be introduced with the Galaxy S21 series.



