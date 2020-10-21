Another Institutional Investment in Bitcoin: Will It Impact?

British company Mode Global Holdings PLC, listed on the London Stock Exchange, announced plans to “buy a significant amount of Bitcoin (BTC)” as part of its treasury investment strategy.

The Fintech group said in a press release Wednesday that it will convert 10% of its cash reserves into cryptocurrency as part of a long-term strategy to “protect investors’ assets from depreciation of the currency.”

With interest rates in the UK at a record low of 0.1%, Mode said he would try to move away from low-interest money market instruments to maximize the value of the returns from the last IPO. Mode board chairman Jonathan Rowland said, “We faced Covid challenges and UK interest rates, the lowest in the Bank of England’s 326-year history. Thus, our confidence in the long-term value of Bitcoin has increased ”.

Store of Value and An Attractive Investment

With this decision, the company is following the steps of Microstrategy and Jack Dorsey’s Square while deciding to invest some of its treasury reserves in Bitcoin. MicroStrategy put $ 425 million in Bitcoin, according to a series of statements, while Square invested $ 50 million.

Mode said he sees Bitcoin’s potential as “a reliable store of value and attractive investment due to the asset’s asymmetric risk / reward properties and safe haven status.” The firm did not disclose the cash value of its Bitcoin allocation.

Institutional Investments and Bitcoin

Recently, Bitcoin investments of important corporate companies are considered as one of the factors that will positively affect the price of Bitcoin in the long run. As we previously reported, crypto money research company Messari stated that even 1% of Bitcoin in the portfolios of institutions can increase the market value of the leading crypto currency to over $ 1 trillion.

Likewise, around August, many analysts stated that institutional investors could increase the Bitcoin price to over $ 12,000. This first happened in September, while BTC went above $ 12,000 last night. According to CoinMarketCap data, the crypto currency was trading at $ 12,200 at the time of writing.



