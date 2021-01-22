Another Huawei Nova 7: new phone version has specs

The Huawei Nova 7 line was made official in April 2020 and since then the Chinese has been launching more and more versions of its devices and a new one should be made official tomorrow with the name of Huawei Nova 7 SE 5G LOHAS Edition, which had specifications and prices revealed by a Chinese operator just before launch.

The China Telecom website was responsible for the leak says the phone will have a Kirin 820E processor that has no known details yet, as it has not yet been announced by the Chinese. It is mentioned that it will also have 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage.

The screen will be 6.5 inches with the phone measuring 162.31 x 75mm and 8.58mm thick weighing 187 grams.

The front camera must be 16 megapixels and be housed in the upper left corner while the rear camera will consist of 4 sensors, one of which is 64MP, a secondary of 8MP and two more of 2MP each.

The battery must be 4,000mAh with a 40W charger included in the box according to a 3C certification.

As for the price, the Huawei Nova 7 should be launched tomorrow (22) in China for 2,299 Yuan or about R $ 1,865.96 in direct conversion. The available colors will be black, purple, silver and green.