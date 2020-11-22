Another hole in the history of The Big Bang Theory

Young Sheldon offers a look at the childhood that his adult counterpart used to talk about in his main series, though in several cases the branch contradicts what has been established, including a detail in his latest outing.

Unfortunately, the transition hasn’t been easy for viewers, especially since Young Sheldon tends to contradict the details of The Big Bang Theory. This is once again the case in Young Sheldon’s season 4 episode 4.

At one point in Young Sheldon, Sheldon (Iain Armitage) wants to call his mother in the middle of the night just so he can sing “Soft Kitty” to him, but Missy (Raegan Revord) reminded him that he needs to be strong and learn to cope.

The problem with this is that adult Sheldon (Jim Parsons) argued earlier in The Big Bang Theory that “Soft Kitty” is only for when one is sick and does not consider that having an injury is not considered sick in Young Sheldon.

It’s true that Young Sheldon is making a conscious effort to appeal to fans of The Big Bang Theory with several direct references to his main show.

On the Young Sheldon season premiere, Amy (Mayim Bialik) made a voice cameo that resulted in a hilarious detail. But, if writers really want to tap into the fan base, they need to be more careful with the smallest details.



