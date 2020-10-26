Another Hacking Scandal! Platform Token Down 65%!

Harvest Finance, one of the important projects of the DeFi world, was attacked. As a result of the attack, an amount of $ 25 million was stolen.

According to CoinGecko, the rumor of the decentralized finance (DeFi) protocol hacking scandal caused the platform’s native token, FARM, to drop 65% in a short time. Making a statement on Twitter, the team said that they will give 100k awards to those who find the attacker.

Harvest Finance used the following statements:

“In addition to the BTC addresses holding the funds, there is now a significant amount of personally identifiable information about the well-known attacker in the crypto community. If the first person or team reaches the attacker, we will give them 100 thousand awards. ”

25 Million Dollars Was Stolen!

According to reports that surfaced earlier on Monday, over $ 25 million was stolen from Harvest Finance pools and replaced with renBTC (rBTC) by an unknown attacker. Other funds were mixed through Tornado Cash, an Ethereum cloaking software. Following the attack, investors seem to have withdrawn about $ 350 million from the site.

“We are actively working on mitigating the economic attack on Stablecoin and BTC pools, and we will be updated in real time in this thread as soon as additional details are available,” the anonymous team behind Harvest Finance said in a tweet.



