Another girl: Mesut Ozil became a father for the second time

His second child is being born. Mesut Ozil (33) is currently playing in the Turkish league, but the professional footballer has spent only ten minutes there in six games. From a sporting point of view, the former player of the record-breaking Real Madrid team could still develop. But things are getting better in his personal life: Mesut and his partner Amin have become parents for the second time.

The football star shared the first picture of his offspring on Instagram. “Welcome to the world, our little princess Ela,” the 33—year-old writes about a sweet picture of his baby sleeping relaxed in a white jumpsuit with a white cap. Mesut’s daughter has almost the same name as her sister Eda, who is two years older.

In July, it was already assumed that Mesut’s wife Amin was expecting a second child. The actress shared a picture online in which she is depicted with a small tummy, on which she puts her hand with love and care. However, neither she nor her husband have officially confirmed the pregnancy. Nevertheless, Mesut’s new post should be sufficient confirmation.