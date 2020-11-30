Another extension for the sale of TikTok from the USA

The Trump administration has once again extended the time TikTok has given ByteDance for the sale of the US operation. According to Reuters news; The US Foreign Investment Committee (CFIUS) has extended the deadline for TikTok to China-based ByteDance until December 4. CFIUS stated that this decision was taken due to the evaluation of the application submitted earlier.

US President Donald Trump stated in August that TikTok and its umbrella company ByteDance pose a threat to the national security of the US and issued a presidential decree for the sale of TikTok’s US operation. Trump’s presidential decision has the scope to halt ByteDance’s all operations in the US.

In September, the US Department of Commerce made a decision to download TikTok from app stores in the country. TikTok’s agreement with Walmart and Oracle for the US operation was approved by Trump “as a concept”.

There is no final approval for the agreement in question. However, in a statement made a while before TikTok, it was stated that there was no addressee from the Trump administration for a while. Immediately after this announcement, the time given to TikTok for sale was extended until November 27.

Regarding TikTok, there is another obstacle to the US Department of Commerce’s enforcement. A court in the US state of Pennsylvania had taken a precautionary measure from the US Department of Commerce’s ban on TikTok.



