It was another worrying night for Liverpool in their 2-2 draw at home to Wolverhampton, and those watching from the media knew something had to change, and quickly.

Jurgen Klopp’s team were clear favourites to reach the fourth round of the FA Cup on Saturday, but they showed another insipid performance.

Darwin Nunez and Mohamed Salah scored for Liverpool, but they never deserved to win the game and may have been saved by VAR at the end.

Here’s how the media assessed the latest demonstration of the incompetence of the Reds.

Liverpool again lack quality and intensity…

Goal’s Neil Jones focuses on the Reds’ non-existent press:

“Another week, another midfield nightmare for Liverpool. After receiving criticism for his selection at Brentford, Klopp went with his “best” three in this game, with captain Jordan Henderson returning from concussion, along with Fabinho and Thiago.

“None of them played well, they all looked sluggish and were a step or two behind the pace. Liverpool’s game with the second ball was terrible: Wolves could constantly raise their heads and play through the form of the Reds.

[…]

“Only when Naby Keita came on the field, the Reds even threatened to take the ball high above the field, and even the Guinea national team player made too many mistakes in possession of the ball.

“Whatever Klopp and his staff are doing at Kirkby, it just doesn’t work. At the moment, this is a broken team against which any opponent could imagine their chances.”

Richard Jolly of the Independent was taken aback by the Reds’ performance against a weakened Wolves team:

“If Jurgen Klopp had achieved his goal, the replays of the third round of the FA Cup would have been canceled. Instead, Liverpool will have a second game with Wolverhampton Wanderers after he failed to beat the second squad of the club, which is threatened with relegation.

— Even this can be considered a relief.

[…]

“It was another busy day for Liverpool, who lacked control and conviction.

“For Gakpo, it was an early illustration that they tend to make sloppy starts and invariably fall behind, and they are duly falling behind for the 14th time in 27 matches this season.”

On Twitter, David Lynch was concerned that this season could get “ugly”:

Liverpool really very poor again tonight, as they have been since a World Cup break in which none of their issues were fixed. This season could start to get seriously ugly because things are starting to spiral now confidence has gone. — David Lynch (@dmlynch) January 7, 2023

Chris Bascombe from the Telegraph spoke sharply about the game, admitting that it is a shadow of last year’s team:

Liverpool last season remained a vivid memory for Jurgen Klopp.

“Their influence on the FA Cup has hardly suffered, but Wolverhampton Wanderers were the last to demonstrate how much work needs to be done at Anfield to restore the luster of this shattered team.

“It was another dilapidated Liverpool match, full of defensive failures, in which Klopp had to thank the officials for the generous decision to deny Tota Gomes the winning goal.”

There were at least some crumbs of comfort…

Colin Millar of the Mirror compared Nunez favorably with some of Liverpool’s great attacking players of the past:

“Darwin Nunez has been the subject of numerous questions and concerns about how he will finish this season. Liverpool’s record signing didn’t miss out on a lack of opportunities after he took a strong position.

“The Uruguayan showed a calm shot, although not in the shin, thanks to a great delivery by Trent Alexander-Arnold, who equalized shortly before the break.

“That means he now has double digits for the club: an impressive 10 goals in the first 23 matches.

“For comparison, this is more than Luis Suarez and Sadio Mane (both with nine goals) in the same period, although less than Fernando Torres’ 15 and Mohamed Salah’s 18 in the same period.”

In his answer to questions for The Athletic, James Pearce praised Ben Doak’s thrilling cameo:

“The episodic role of Doak is one of the few positive moments. Impresses me every time I see him play. Fearless.

Jones echoed that sentiment, saying the Scot could play more this month:

“Five minutes plus compensated time. That’s all it took for the 17-year-old Scot from Liverpool to do what many of his vaunted teammates couldn’t, and show a bit of determination and bravery.

“Doak is a real talent, good enough to play for the Celtic first team last season, and this shows that he deserves a place in Klopp’s team.

“The way he attacked the players, and more importantly, the way he behaved, did not go unnoticed among the home fans.

“While many in red look crippled by fear, the teenager brought freshness and energy, which was very welcome. Even if at this stage he can only make a short break from the bench, he can be very useful in the coming weeks.”

But Liverpool must improve dramatically…

Pearce hinted that Klopp may need a change of arrangement:

“Of course, there is an argument to return to the 4-4-2 pattern that was at the beginning of the season. Can’t be less secure or more open than the latest games.”

And Jolly was not confident in himself, waiting for a replay at Molineux:

“With Matheus Nunez, a player admired by Liverpool who also made an impression, Wolves may have looked more likely to win.

“They have already knocked Liverpool out of the FA Cup twice during Klopp’s reign. They can still get a hat-trick.

“And since Liverpool named their strongest team available, and Wolverhampton prioritized the League Cup match against Nottingham Forest in their selection, the accidental draw was another sign of how standards have fallen this season.

“And that’s why they are heading to the game that Klopp wants to exclude from the list of matches, knowing that they can already be relegated.”