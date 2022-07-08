Another day in the Disney world when the actors keep the guests away from the Snake: “Go to the animal kingdom, they said”

When Walt Disney wanted to find enough space for the Disney World so that he didn’t have to worry about the invasion of civilization, he found a swampy area in Florida. It was perfect for his project, as he could buy it relatively cheaply, and there was a lot of it. The only real problem was that there were still swamps in Florida. As such, Disney World still has to contend with some of the local wildlife in the area, especially snakes.

The Disney Animal Kingdom is the place where you go to Walt Disney World if you want not only to see funny rides, but also to see real live animals. The animal kingdom is like a zoo, but with the budget of a Disney theme park. There are places where animals roam almost for free, such as the Kilimanjaro Safari attraction, but all animals are kept. At least the ones that are part of the trip. TikTok has recently gone viral, featuring some of Florida’s wildlife, a snake that is approaching guests.

While it’s possible to get surprisingly close to some wild animals in the Disney Animal Kingdom, walking down a path and noticing it at your ankle isn’t exactly what most guests probably expect. At the same time, as already noted, it is normal when your theme park is located in the middle of what used to be a swamp. This isn’t the first time, even recently, that we’ve seen Disney World actors deal with snakes. Even animals in the Animal Kingdom have to deal with snakes from time to time.

Walt Disney World is certainly doing its best to manage the local animal population. Although this snake isn’t really that much of a problem, and the cast watching it is probably trying to protect it from humans as well as vice versa, more dangerous animals can be found at the resort. Take a walk near any body of water in Walt Disney World, and you will find signs warning you about the possibility of alligators.

There isn’t a little creature that Disney couldn’t help but wonder if that means guests will have a better experience. Disney World even has programs designed to combat the local mosquito population, which, again, since we’re talking about swamps full of bodies of water, can be a real problem.

We hope that the next time you visit the Disney Animal Kingdom, all the animals will remain behind the barriers. It’s better for the guests and, frankly, it’s better for the animals too. However, there may be some value in seeing some additional animals that most guests don’t see. It’s like a special VIP tour that won’t cost you much more money.