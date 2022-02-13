Another CryptoPunks NFT Sold at Record Price

Another record sale came from CryptoPunks , one of the most popular in the NFT frenzy . A CryptoPunks NFT was sold for 8,000 ETH, or $23.7 million . This sale doubled the previous CryptoPunks record sale of $11.8 million set last June .

CryptoPunks predates the current NFT craze years ago. Launched by Larva Labs in June 2017, the collection resides on the Ethereum blockchain. Dozens of CryptoPunks had sold more than a million dollars worth of ETH, but on Saturday the collection broke its previous record with a sale of around $24 million.

On Saturday, CryptoPunk #5822 was sold for 8,000 ETH (or approximately $23.7 million at the time of sale). Deepak Thapliyal, CEO of cloud blockchain infrastructure firm Chain , acquired NFT directly from CryptoPunks developer Larva Labs’ own online marketplace.

The previous CryptoPunk sale was $11.8 million, which was purchased by DraftKings ‘ largest shareholder Shalom Meckenzie at a Sotheby’s auction in June 2021. Thapliyal tweeted that he used leverage via the DeFi protocol Compound Finance to pay for CryptoPunk, and used the following statements :

“Thanks to Compound Finance, I can still hold ETH while purchasing this.”

Although Saturday’s sale marked the fourth highest-priced NFT ever, Beeple’s ” Everydays: The First 5,000 Days” NFT still holds the NFT sales record at $69.3 million .

Satlan new Punk features the rarest avatar type, alien. Of the entire collection of 10,000 Avatars, only nine CryptoPunks are aliens. This particular punk was last sold for 8 ETH (just over $1,600 at the time) in July 2017.

