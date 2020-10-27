Another company purchased a million-dollar Yearn Finance

Singapore-based Three Arrows Capital acquired 133 YFIs. The value of this purchase is 1 million 850 thousand dollars at current prices.

After the crypto investment firm Polychain Capital purchased $ 4 million 800 thousand YFI tokens last week, another company purchased YFI this week.

Three Arrows Capital purchased 133 YFI, according to data from blockchain data firm Nansen. This amount is 1 million 850 thousand dollars at current prices. Additionally, 133 YFI accounts for 0.45 percent of the total supply.

He has investments in 7 other crypto money projects

Three Arrows Capital has invested not only in YFI but also in many different cryptocurrency projects. In addition to Bitcoin, the company’s portfolio also includes Ethereum, Polkadot, Aave, Synthetix, Kyber Network and Meta. The Singapore-based fund was established in 2012 by Su Zhu and Kyle Davies.

The price of YFI, the management token of decentralized finance platform Yearn Finance, rose to almost $ 44,000 in mid-September after its launch in July. The token, which has experienced a huge decline from this peak, finds buyers at $ 14,000 today.



