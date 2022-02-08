Another Central Bank Move! : This Country Says No to Crypto, Too!

Although the full adoption of cryptocurrencies has not yet occurred all over the world, many countries and banks are already active in this market and new projects are constantly coming. According to a report by Blockdata, around 55 banks worldwide invest or support cryptocurrencies and blockchain projects, either directly or through subsidiaries. On the other hand, many banks allow their customers to hold cryptocurrencies in their accounts. Experts think that these numbers will continue to increase worldwide.

Risky, High Volatility

In addition to the states and banks that have taken positive steps for the crypto market, there are also states and banks that have expressed their negative opinions. The Central Bank of Ireland also prefers to be on the negative side. The Central Bank of Ireland, which regulates international funds with over 4 trillion euros in assets, said in a statement today that it does not accept crypto assets and says it is currently only suitable for professional investors.

The central bank also states that for other small investors, it is too risky to approve individual funds in crypto-assets, and that the possibility is very unlikely. Central bank officials think there are too many unanswered questions in the crypto market.

An Alternative Fund

Annual securities risk statistics report is published by each bank every year. This report mostly includes mutual funds known as collective investment enterprises of transferable securities. In this year’s report shared by the Irish central bank, it is stated that there has been an increase in questions about whether investors can invest in crypto assets. Investors want an alternative mutual fund to be created for digital funds and other crypto assets.

Patricia Dunne, Director of the Central Bank’s Securities and Markets Supervision, said:

“Cryptocurrency is not yet fully understood. Most investors do not have a clear idea of ​​whether cryptocurrencies can be the exact equivalent in real life. The crypto market shows a lot of volatility and is a risky investment.”