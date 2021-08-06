Another British Giant Is Also Interested In Lionel Messi

It has been claimed that another English club is also interested in Lionel Messi, whose name is mentioned with Manchester City and PSG. Barcelona’s announcement that they will not renew their contract with Lionel Messi has shocked the football world.

After this development, the name of the Argentine star began to be mentioned seriously with Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester City.

In addition to these two European giants, it was claimed that Chelsea, the last Champions League champion, was also interested in the star player.

What happened in the Messi transfer?

Chelsea, which continues its attempts to add Romelu Lukaku from Inter, can still take action for Lionel Messi.

According to the news from AS, Roman Abramovich on the Chelsea front turned his eyes to Lionel Messi after Barcelona’s statement.

Guardiola has signaled that they will not make an attempt for Messi after the £100 million transfer to Grealish. Abramovich, who wants to turn this situation into an opportunity, is preparing to open his mouth once again for the transfer of the Argentinean player.

Chelsea, which wants to add Lukaku for a price of 120-130 million euros, maybe PSG’s most serious rival for the transfer of Messi.

Along with PSG and Manchester City, London representative Chelsea is known to be one of the rare European clubs that can afford the Argentine star’s salary.

Messi words from Pochettino

Speaking about the Messi rumors, PSG coach Pochettino said: Unlike Guardiola, the Argentine coach did not shelve the possibility of Messi’s transfer:

“I haven’t spoken to Messi. No transfer we make will require Mbappe to leave.”

“A player of the caliber of Messi certainly interests me. The club is working on several different scenarios, but we must focus on the Troyes game.”

“We all know what happened yesterday. The club continues its transfer efforts to make the team stronger and bring us closer to our goals.”