Another Bitcoin Company Is Establishing Bank In The USA

Bitcoin (BTC) payment company BitPay announced that it wants to establish a national bank within the scope of the National Bank Act in the application filed with the US banking regulator. If BitPay’s move comes to fruition, it is expected to become the second cryptocurrency company to obtain a banking license in the US, after the Kraken crypto exchange.

First step for BitPay National Trust Bank

Legal notice issued by AJC confirms the accuracy of this application. In the document in question, it is seen that the related bank is planned to be established in the state of Georgia, USA and named BitPay National Trust Bank. According to the approval from the application made to the OCC affiliated to the US Treasury Department, the second cryptocurrency bank in the USA may be officially launched.

Looking at the management staff of the bank, it is seen that this is also made up of senior executives of the crypto money company. CEO Stephen Pair, co-founder Tony Gallippi, CFO Jagruti Solanki, COO Eden Doniger and CMO William Zielke are on the board.

COO Doniger confirmed this move in his statement on the issue and stated that they are waiting for approval.

Doniger stated the following in his statement:

“This is the first of many steps towards creating an authoritative institution. “

Doniger also stated that they appreciate the OCC’s call for regulation to contribute to innovation in the cryptocurrency industry.

Pro-cryptocurrency statement from OCC

OCC manager Brian Brooks recently made a statement that caught the attention of the cryptocurrency industry. After names like Ray Dalio announced that “states can ban Bitcoin”, Brooks clearly stated that he had no such thoughts.

In fact, institutional investment in Bitcoin has accelerated recently. US-based corporate participation that started with MicroStrategy then continued with Square. Now, the steps taken by leading companies such as Fidelity Digital in favor of the crypto money sector continue without slowing down. If OCC approves BitPay as expected, it is thought that this will further accelerate corporate participation.



