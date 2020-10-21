Another ban for Huawei! US pressure continues

Huawei and 5G technology have been spoken for months. The number of countries accompanying the embargo project implemented by US President Donald Trump continues to increase. The UK will add the Chinese company to the black list within 5 years and will not communicate with it.

Users are also affected by this embargo. Because Huawei, who had to say goodbye to the processor named Kirin 9000, will no longer produce any processor for the Kirin series. This hardware was able to overtake Snapdragon 865 in performance tests.

Huawei once again out of the question for 5G technology

In a statement made by the Swedish Post and Telecom Authority, it was stated that a new sanction decision was taken for ZTE and Huawei. Located on the Scandinavian peninsula in Northern Europe, this country will follow England.

Thus, Sweden will spread this process over time, instead of throwing away the agreements it has made with Huawei. Based on this, we can say that the communication between Huawei and Sweden will be terminated by 2025 at the latest.

The 33-year-old company condemned the telecom company, which said that it gave time to suppliers and brands using Huawei-signed 5G technology, and said that this decision taken by Sweden was unfair, unrealistic and an unacceptable sanction.

The Chinese team claimed that discourses such as security threats and national security concerns were merely empty discourses and that they were not realistic. Britain actually planned to implement this embargo in 2027 at the latest, but later changed its decision.



