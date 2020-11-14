Another 100-fold Increase in Bitcoin Price Once Again?

CryptoBull, known for its comments in the cryptocurrency world, reported its claim about the Bitcoin (BTC) price increase in a post on its Twitter account. Stating that there are 100-fold increases in the history of Bitcoin, CryptoBull also gave examples of these increases.

Due to the recent rally of Bitcoin, optimism against the leading cryptocurrency continues to be preserved. An interesting tweet was shared from CryptoBull Twitter account, especially about Bitcoin (BTC), which is mentioned in gold and dollar comparisons.

In the tweet shared by CyrptoBull, he writes exactly as follows: “Bitcoin increases 100 times.”

“The first real price increase took place in July 2010. Bitcoin price rose from about $ 0,0008 to $ 0.08. (100 times)

The last real price increase occurred between 2016 and 2017. The bitcoin price has increased from about $ 200 to $ 20,000. (100 times)

The next real price increase is… ”

Leaving his words incomplete, CyrptoBull may be waiting for the Bitcoin price to rise further in order to complete his sentence.

A few important price changes in Bitcoin history

When looking at the history of Bitcoin, it can be said that the changes in the price are very interesting due to instant jumps and drops. To give a few examples of the mentioned jumps and drops in the light of the data here:

As CyrptoBull mentioned, Bitcoin rose from $ 0.008 to $ 0.08 in July 2010, making it a hundred times more valuable.

The price of the leading cryptocurrency, which was $ 150 in October 2013, rose more than 700% to $ 1,152 on November 30.

When the dates showed May 20, 2017, the price of Bitcoin was trading at $ 2,000. In June of the same year, there was a 60% change in the price of Bitcoin, which rose to $ 3,200.

The price of Bitcoin, which rose to $ 8,100 in November of the same year, reached 19,783 on December 17, 2017, breaking its own record in this area. Let us remind you that that record is still not broken.

However, on December 22, that is, exactly three days later, Bitcoin fell to $ 13,800, with a price drop of almost 50%.

In 2020, Bitcoin, which saw a level of $ 10,944 towards the end of July, is being traded over $ 16,000 according to CoinGecko data at the time of writing.



