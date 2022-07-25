Anonymous NFL Executive Reveals What Colts Said About Carlson Wentz

It’s safe to say that Carson Wentz made a terrible impression on the rest of the NFL during his year with the Indianapolis Colts.

According to Mike Sando of The Athletic, the Colts were willing to go in literally any other direction to keep Wentz for the 2022 season. An anonymous supervisor said about the same words to Sando:

“They told us that they would prefer anyone over him,” the manager said.

The same manager rated Wentz as a “level 3” quarterback in 2022. He even suggested that Wentz might not have been in the league anymore if he hadn’t been a former first-round pick.

Via Bleach report:

“The only reason I’m so strong against him is because I evaluate his game by watching him play. zero, it tells me that my assessment of him from afar coincides with the internal assessment. If Carson Wentz hadn’t been selected in the first round, would he be in the league now?”

Carson Wentz went 9-8 in the Colts’ starting lineup in 2021. But losing consecutive games until the end of the season cost the Colts a playoff berth.

The Colts immediately tried to wash their hands of Wentz and traded him to the Washington Commanders in exchange for a few picks in the middle of the round.

Clearly, Wentz has lost the respect of many executives who once saw him as a quarterback who had a bad year in Philadelphia.

Let’s see if he can redeem himself in Washington this season.