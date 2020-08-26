Anonymous exposes Michelle Bolsonaro’s data on Twitter

On Tuesday night (25), a Twitter account that allegedly belongs to a Brazilian cell of the hacker group Anonymous released personal data of the first lady, Michelle Bolsonaro.

Supposed home addresses, phone numbers and credit card details are among the information published. So far, the Planalto Palace has not yet commented on the post.

Michelle Bolsonaro data exposed

This week, the name of Michelle Bolsonaro was highlighted after the disclosure of a mysterious deposit of R $ 89 thousand made by Fabrício Queiroz, investigated for confiscation of salary of servers, in his account.

This is not the first time that the Anonymous group has released data on the Bolsonaro family and their supporters on the internet. In July, a major publication on Twitter involved the names of Jair Bolsonaro, Flávio Bolsonaro (Republicanos-RJ), Carlos Bolsonaro (Republicanos-RJ), Douglas Garcia (state deputy – PSL), Abraham Weintraub (Minister of Education), Daniela Weintraub (Weintraub’s wife) and Damares Alves (Minister for Women, Family and Human Rights).



