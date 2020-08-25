Annual PS Plus subscription gets 25% off

Until September 1 you will find the annual subscription of PS Plus and PS Now at 25% discount. Each now costs € 44.99 on the PlayStation Store.

The two main PlayStation subscriptions receive a 25% discount on their annual basis. You’ll find that both PS Plus and PS Now are priced at € 44.99; The promotion will run until September 1 at 12:00 CEST through the PlayStation Store.

In the case of PlayStation Plus, only those who do not have an active subscription or trial in their profile will be able to access it. You can visit the discounts through the following links:

12-month subscription to PS Now for € 44.99 (was € 59.99)

12-month subscription to PS Plus for € 44.99 (was € 59.99)

Extend your PlayStation experience

With PS Now you will access a catalog of more than 700 games across several generations of PlayStation platforms. You can do it through your PS4 or PC via streaming. In the case of doing it in the first one, you will have the opportunity to download the PS4 and PS2 games on your console to enjoy them without having to go through the internet broadcast. The titles selected in this month of August have been Hitman 2, Greedfall and Dead Cells. Agent 47 and the roguelike will remain on the platform until February 1, 2021, while the Spiders RPG will be extended indefinitely.

On the other hand, you still have time to add the hit of the summer: Fall Guys to your virtual library. Next to the Mediatonic title is the remastered campaign for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2; both were chosen to star in the PS Plus batch this month. Remember that the titles you redeem will be playable while you are attached to the subscription. In case you unsubscribe, you must re-register to continue accessing them.



