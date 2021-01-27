Announces Season 2 Release Date on Netflix

Streaming platform Netflix introduced fans to the first five episodes of the French-born fantasy adventure series Lupine, and fans wanted to see more.

In a single day, the broadcaster’s millions of subscribers swallowed all five episodes of the first episode of the series. Talking about Lupine season 2, the creator announced when the second episode wave would hit the screen.

Let’s remember that Lupine hit the platform on January 8 and quickly gained a huge fan base. In just a few days, the series, starring Omar Sy, rose to the top of the list of the most watched French TV series on the platform.

It is important to note that in the first 3 weeks of transmission, Lupine has been seen in more than 70 million homes worldwide.

According to the creator of the Netflix series, fans are looking forward to the continuation of Assane Diop’s adventures, which are expected to appear in a few months.

Lupin’s creator, George Kay, spoke about Lupin’s future and, in particular, the hero’s subsequent adventures, during an interview with Spanish media SensaCine. This is what he said:

“Right now there is the first episode of five episodes that will air at the end of 2021 this year as we’ve been shooting before, and the second episode of the other five, so it’s very exciting.”

Fans are starting to count the days, as the second episode of the adventure series will arrive on the Netflix streaming platform this year.

Therefore, the blockage caused by the coronavirus epidemic should not be an obstacle for Lupin’s second installment, as the second installment of the series has already been fully filmed.