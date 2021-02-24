Announces Game Status of PS5 and PS4 games

Sony will celebrate this Thursday a new thirty-minute edition focused on a dozen titles on the way for PS5 and PS4. There will be new announcements.

Sony Interative Entertainment has confirmed a new edition of State of Play for this Thursday, February 25, 2021 at 11:00 p.m. peninsular time in Spain. The Japanese company will celebrate this broadcast focused on “new updates and analysis of 10 games that are coming to PS4 and PS5” soon, which includes “new announcements and news” of independent third party games that we already learned about in last month’s presentation of June.

This first episode of State of Play, the format adopted by PlayStation to communicate telematically and previously recorded the news on the way to its community of players, will last approximately 30 minutes and will focus on video games, since “there will be no update on PlayStation hardware in this episode. We will focus on the great games that will be released in the coming months, “they say in the statement, published on the official PlayStation blog. We can see it live on Twitch and YouTube.

What can we expect from the State of Play in February 2021?

Sticking to what has been confirmed, we can plausibly expect several names. From Returnal, the newest Housemarque, to Ratchet & Clank: A Dimension Apart, from Insomniac Games, planned for April and June, respectively.

Also, Sony declares that we will see independent games, among which may be those we saw last June. We refresh your memory: Stray, Kena: Bridge of Spirits, Ghostwire: Tokio, Solar Ash, Little Devil Inside, Oddworld Soulstorm, JETT: The Far Shore, Goodbye Volcano High … Last summer there was also a State of Play with titles like Braid: Anniversary Edition, Hood: Outlaws and Legends, and Temtem.

What time is the State of Play for PS5 and PS4 worldwide?

Spain (Peninsula and Balearic Islands): at 11:00 p.m.

Spain (Canary Islands): at 10:00 p.m.

Argentina: at 7:00 p.m.

Bolivia: at 6:00 p.m.

Brazil: at 7:00 p.m.

Chile: at 7:00 p.m.

Colombia: at 5:00 p.m.

Costa Rica: at 4:00 p.m.

Cuba: at 5:00 p.m.

Ecuador: at 5:00 p.m.

El Salvador: at 4:00 p.m.

United States (Washington D.C.): at 5:00 p.m.

United States (PT): at 2:00 p.m.

Guatemala: at 4:00 p.m.

Honduras: at 4:00 p.m.

Mexico: at 4:00 p.m.

Nicaragua: at 4:00 p.m.

Panama: at 5:00 p.m.

Paraguay: at 7:00 p.m.

Peru: at 5:00 p.m.

Puerto Rico: at 6:00 p.m.

Dominican Republic: at 4:00 p.m.

Uruguay: at 7:00 p.m.

Venezuela: at 6:00 p.m.