Announcements and trailers from The Game Awards 2020

There were no impressive impressions like last year’s Xbox Series X screening at The Game Awards 2020 event. However, this event was quite full in terms of news and trailers. While announcing games like Perfect Dark and Open Roads, Fortnite and Super Smash Bros. and we’ve seen that more characters will be added to games like this. You can find the most important announcements of the event below.

Master Chief is coming to Fortnite

Epic has announced that Halo’s star Master Chief is coming to Fortnite. Later in this season, we will also see characters from The Walking Dead.

Among Us wins a new map

Among Us, which has become more popular recently, is getting bigger. At The Game Awards event, the game’s developer team showed a brand new map. This way you will find more ways to get lost with your friends. In addition, a flying ship that will launch in early 2021 was also shown.

A more detailed look at It Takes Two

A Way Out developer Hazelight showed off his upcoming game It Takes Two. This game is described as “a platform adventure game that stretches the genre, created as a fully matched experience”. Released on March 26 for PS4, Xbox One and PC.

A new virtual pop group is born

One of the musical performances of the event was a game announcement. We Are OFK will be an interactive series coming out in the spring of 2021. The rise of a pop group called OFK is told. Fans had the opportunity to preview and watch the event with a virtual performance.

A new game from the makers of Gone Home

Fullbright, the developer of the Gone Home game, is back with a new game called Open Roads. This game will be released next year. The play tells the story of a mother and daughter who travel in a deserted area. There are both Keri Russell and Kaitlyn Dever in the game.

Sephiroth, the last Super Smash Bros.

Another Final Fantasy VII character joins the battle. Nintendo comes as a surprise to the game’s villain Sephiroth and his giant sword Super Smash Bros. He announced that he will participate in the Ultimate game.

Follower of Left 4 Dead announced

Left 4 Dead’s studio Turtlerock previously announced that it is working on a zombie-themed shooter. The developer showed what this game will look like with the game trailer. Back 4 Blood is played with four players and they will come together to fight against zombies.

The follower of Dead Space was also announced

Striking Distance Studios, which co-founded one of the names behind the first Dead Space game, announced their first project, The Callisto Protocol. As you can imagine, this horror-themed sci-fi game looks pretty scary. The release date of the game is 2022.

Perfect Dark is back

We finally saw what the new Xbox studio The Initiative is working on. The studio showed the starting game. It is not clear when the new game, which offers a modern take on the classic Perfect Dark series, will be released. We also do not yet know on which Microsoft platforms it can be played.

A new trailer for Dragon Age 4

EA and BioWare continue to provide information about the upcoming Dragon Age game. We got the best look ever at The Game Awards, thanks to a trailer. Still, important information such as the release date has not been disclosed yet.

Official trailer for Mass Effect

BioWare also provided a glimpse into the upcoming Mass Effect game. Although it does not give much detail, we learned that the development work of the game continues.

Play as dinosaur hunter Vin Diesel

There is a pleasant surprise in the latest trailer of the survival game Ark 2. Vin Diesel is the leader. You can control him while catching monsters or dinosaurs. It will also be in a new animated series set in the fantasy world of the game.

A peaceful journey to the end of the world

The Season game, which has a magnificent look, has both a peaceful and grievous proposition. The game is described as a “third-person atmospheric adventure game,” where “you play as a young woman from a secluded village who explored the world for the first time on a bike, collecting artifacts and memories before a catastrophe washes everything.” There is no word on when it will be released.

Coming to console in Flight Simulator 2021

Microsoft Flight Simulator, one of the biggest games of the year, is coming to consoles next year. Microsoft announced that the game will come to Xbox next summer. However, it will only be exclusive to the next generation console.



