UK Garage All Stars, a collection of 30 legendary artists, will embark on a tour of the United Kingdom this year. Tickets can be purchased here.

According to Stereoboard, the show was organized by So Solid Crew and the founder of S9 Megaman together with British promoters Triple A.

A series of concerts at a special arena is scheduled to begin in Glasgow on June 21, followed by Birmingham (June 22), Cardiff (23), London (24) and Manchester (25).

According to the press release, the upcoming concerts will be dedicated to the legends and icons of British garage music – from its rise in 1994 to its dominance in the popular charts between 1999 and 2001.

Speaking about bringing this genre to the stage, Megaman explained: “Besides being an artist, I’m a big fan of music; a genre created right here in the UK that has achieved an incredible number of number one hits and platinum record sales, I’ve always wanted to see it in concert style.

“This arena tour that we have here is the first of many plans and ideas that we want to implement together with the brand. This is an interesting project for us. Let’s see what the future brings.”

Details of the composition have not yet been reported. Nevertheless, the organizers promise that many unexpected guests will appear throughout the tour.

Tickets will go on sale at 10:00 GMT on Friday, January 20. You can purchase them here. Additionally, fans can sign up for a pre-sale here.

The full schedule of the UK Garage All Stars 2023 tour is as follows:

JUNE

21 – OVO Hydro, Glasgow

22 – Utilita Arena, Birmingham

23 – International Arena, Cardiff

24 – OVO Arena Wembley, London

25 – AO Arena, Manchester