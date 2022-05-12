Announcement of LUNA and these three altcoins from Binance: exclusion from the list!

Binance, the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, has shared new announcements for various altcoins. One of his ads also includes Terra (LUNA), the altcoin with the most falling rate in recent times. Here are the details…

Exchange removes perpetual LUNA contracts

Binance Futures platform for futures announced that it will make automatic payments on perpetual LUNA contracts and will exclude them from the listing on May 12, 2022 at 11:00 local time. “Please note: users are advised to close open positions until they are excluded from the list in order to avoid automatic debiting of funds,” the exchange said in a statement. Binance Futures has announced that they will update the leverage and margin rates for their LUNA perpetual contracts with new leverage and margin rates in the table below.

Stating that this change will be effective around 23:00, the stock market announced that the maximum leverage and the first margin ratio are adjusted at each level, and this will not affect existing positions opened before the update. It is also stated that the maximum leverage of LUNA perpetual contracts with USDT margin has been reduced to 8x. As we reported on Somagnews, the separation of the stable UST coin in the Terra ecosystem from the dollar balance and its decline led to the depreciation of LUNA by more than 90 percent.

The exchange delists three trading pairs

On the other hand, Binance has announced that it will remove and stop trading various trading pairs from May 18, 6 Central European Summer time. The margin pair that will be deleted will be DFI.money (YFII) / Binance USD (BUSD). On the other hand, looking at the pairs being deleted for spot trading, the pairs to be delisted look like this:

BNB (BNB) / Rupee Token (IDRT)

FIO Protocol (FIO) / BNB (BNB)

DFI.money (YFII) / BNB (BNB)

These altcoins can still be traded with other trading pairs available on Binance. From May 6, 2022, Binance will suspend the borrowing of the YFII/BUSD pair with an isolated margin. On May 18, 2022, at 6 Central European summer time, Binance will close user positions, make an automatic payment and cancel all pending orders for a pair with isolated margin YFII/BUSD, and then remove a pair with isolated margin YFII/BUSD from the list.