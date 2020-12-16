Announcement from Coinbase: 100% increase in Bancor

The company announced yesterday that BNT and two other DeFi tokens will be listed on Coinbase Pro, and today all of them will be listed on Coinbase.com and mobile applications. BNT has increased by over 100 percent since yesterday.

Coinbase, one of the leading cryptocurrency exchanges, has helped Bancor’s (BNT) price increase by 100 percent since yesterday.

Coinbase reported yesterday that BNT, which was traded at $ 0.92, will be listed on Coinbase Pro along with AAVE and SNX. While this news had an impact of 20 percent on the price of BNT in the first minutes, the price continued to rise in the following hours.

Another piece of news came from Coinbase today. In the statement made by the Stock Exchange at around 01.00 TSI; It has been reported that AAVE, BNT and SNX will also be included in Coinbase.com and iOS and Android applications. The statement released today fueled the price increase in BNT. The price of the token has risen to $ 1.85. Since yesterday, the value increase of BNT has reached 101 percent.

Current levels in BNT were last seen in August. Bancor’s token BNT, an on-chain liquidity protocol that can be implemented on any blockchain with smart contract features, is among the top 80 cryptocurrencies with a market value of approximately $ 170 million.



