Announcement from Binance for These 6 Altcoins: There is Delist too!

Binance, the world’s largest Bitcoin and altcoin exchange by transaction volume, made new announcements for 6 cryptocurrencies. According to the announcements, various trading pairs will be removed from the platform in the coming days, and various trading pairs will be added to the platform. The exchange also announced that it has completed the transition of GXChain to REI Network (REI). Here are the details…

Two trading pairs are added to Binance, three are delisted

As we reported on Somanews, the first announcement of Binance, the largest crypto exchange by trading volume, includes the information that two trading pairs have been added to the platform.

On the other hand, Binance stated that it will remove and stop trading on the Reef Finance (REEF) / Bitcoin (BTC) margin pair on May 25, 2022, at 6 CEST. The REEF/BTC suspension of isolated and cross-margin borrowing will begin on the morning of May 23. On May 25, Binance will close users’ positions, make an automatic payment and cancel all pending orders on the REEF/BTC isolated and cross margin pair, and then delist the isolated and cross margin pair REEF/BTC.

In spot pairs, on May 26, 2022, trading for Travala.com (AVA) / BNB (BNB), Harvest Finance (FARM) / BNB (BNB), Reef Finance (REEF) / Bitcoin (BTC) will be stopped. Users will still be able to trade these assets with other trading pairs available on Binance.

Binance completes REI transition of altcoin GXS

Binance has completed the GXChain (GXS) mainnet swap and its plan to migrate to the REI Network (REI). So now GXS has been renamed to REI. REI distribution occurred at a rate of 1 GXS = 10 REI. Deposits and withdrawals are opened for REI. Users will be able to use the conversion function to exchange GXS tokens for REI tokens. Withdrawal of GXS tokens will no longer be possible. Users will be able to see their REI deposit addresses on the REI Network on the crypto deposit page.