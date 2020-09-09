Announcement for Xbox Series X price and release date

Microsoft has made the expected announcement for the price and release date of the Xbox Series X game console. The company announced that the console will be released abroad on November 10 and will be sold in the US for $ 499. Microsoft will start the pre-order period as of September 22.

The company will also sell the Xbox Series X through the Xbox All Access program. With Xbox All Access, gamers spread the cost of the console to 24 months, while subscribing to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and Xbox Live services.

Those who purchased the Xbox Series X as part of Xbox All Access will have to pay $ 34.99 per month. Xbox Game Pass Ultimate access will also be available for this fee. Microsoft plans to further expand Xbox All Access’s coverage at the end of the year. In line with this plan, the company will also integrate EA Play into Xbox All Access. EA has more than 60 games on EA Play. These games include Titanfall 2 and FIFA 20.

Xbox All Access will be available in 12 countries as of November 10. These countries are the USA, UK, Australia, Canada, Denmark, Finland, France, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, South Korea and Sweden. At the end of the year and in 2021, the service will open to more countries.

Along with the Xbox Series X, the more affordable next-generation console Xbox Series S will also be available for sale.



