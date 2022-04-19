Announcement for SHIB and 6 altcoins from Binance: delisting!

Binance, the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, has made new announcements for various coins, including the popular altcoin Shiba Inu (SHIB). Binance has announced that it has completed a new integration by removing some altcoin pairs from the platform. Here are the details…

The SHIB trading pair is removed from the listing

Binance announced the termination of trading in various trading pairs on April 21, 2022 at 06:00 UTC. This move is an attempt by Binance to “improve the liquidity and convenience of trading for users.” Although the delisting consists mainly of altcoins, the activity stops due to the parity of the shiba inu (SHIB) with a pair of Ukrainian hryvnia (UAH), that is, the fiat currency. The excluded parities are as follows:

Tranche (CHESS) / BNB (BNB)

dYdX (DYDX) / Ethereum (ETH)

Crop Finance (FARM) / Ethereum (ETH)

Linear Finance (FINA) / BNB (BNB)

Shiba Inu (SHIB) / Ukrainian Hryvnia (UAH)

Binance completes UTK and IDRT integration

Binance has completed the integration of UTK (Elrond eGold) and IDRT (BEP20). Deposits for UTK and IDRT are opened in Elrond Network (Elrond eGold) and BNB Smart Chain (BEP20), respectively. Binance initiates the withdrawal of UTK to the Elrond network (Elrond eGold) and IDRT in the BNB smart chain (BEP20) when there are enough assets on their hot wallets. UTK deposits (Elrond eGold) will be credited as UTK and will be immediately available for trading. IDRT deposits (BEP20) will be credited as IDRT and will be available for immediate trading.

UTK output in the Elrond network (Elrond eGold) and IDRT in the BNB smart chain (BEP20) will be made by UTK and IDRT, respectively. As we reported on Somanews, Elrond is a Blockchain protocol, the purpose of which is to ensure high transaction speed using segmentation. The project describes itself as a technological ecosystem for the new Internet, which includes fintech, decentralized finance and the Internet of Things. It is reported that the smart contract execution platform is capable of performing 15,000 transactions per second, a six-second delay and transaction costs of $0.001.