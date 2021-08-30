Announcement date of Vivo X70 series has been announced

In the first half of September, many companies will announce their devices and technologies. As Google, Apple and Xiaomi are expected to be among them, Vivo is joining with a new smartphone series. The introduction of Vivo X70, Vivo X70 Pro and Vivo X70 Pro+ at this launch event is within expectations. At the same time, more information about the prices of these devices will be revealed in the future.

The launch of the Vivo X70 series will take place in September

It is stated that the Vivo X70 series will be introduced on September 9. A while ago, the company announced that the new devices will be the first phones to feature a proprietary V1 image processing chip. However, it is not yet clear whether the ISP V1 will be on all devices in the series or on certain models.

Technical characteristics of the devices

The technical specifications of the Basic and Pro models are quite close to each other. Both phones use 6.56 inch AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate. In addition, it gets its power from the Exynos 1080 processor. While this chipset enables 5G connectivity, it houses the Mali-G78 MP10 graphics processing unit. The central processing unit, which provides support up to 200 Megapixels, also supports LPPDR5 and LPPDR4 RAM structure. It is also included in the basic version of the device in a variant with a Dimensity 1200 processor. In addition to these, it comes with a 4400 mAh battery and offers 44W fast charging support to users.

The Pro+ model of Vivo X70 offers slightly higher-end features than the other two phones. The device, which has 2K screen resolution, is powered by the Snapdragon 888 Plus processor. While this chipset enables 5G connectivity, it incorporates the Qualcomm Adreno 660 graphics processing unit.

Features of Vivo X70

Processor: Exynos 1080 / Dimensity 1200

Camera: 40 Megapixels + 13 Megapixels + 12 Megapixels

Battery: 4,400 mAh battery, 44W fast charging

Display: 120 Hz refresh rate, 1080p resolution, 6.56 inch, AMOLED

Features of Vivo X70 Pro

Processor: Exynos 1080

Camera: 50 Megapixels + 13 Megapixels + 12 Megapixels + 8 Megapixels

Battery: 4,400 mAh battery, 44W fast charging

Display: 120 Hz refresh rate, 1080p resolution, 6.56 inch, AMOLED

Features of Vivo X70 Pro+

Processor: Snapdragon 888 Plus

Camera: 50 Megapixels + 48 Megapixels + 12 Megapixels + 8 Megapixels

Battery: 4,500 mAh battery, 50W fast wireless charging

Display: 120 Hz LTPO refresh rate, 2K resolution, 6.78 inch, Super AMOLED