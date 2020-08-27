Announced with Xbox Games with Gold Blob 2’s and more

August is coming to an end, and with that the time has come to know the news prepared by Microsoft for Games with Gold of September. The highlight of the time is Tom Clancy’s The Division, one of the first games to push the now old generation to its limit, placing the player in the role of a Division agent in the midst of a pandemic.

The Ubisoft game is also accompanied by The Book of Unwritten Tales 2, a point and click game based on classic fantasy stories in which the player must help the famous characters in the tales to find their destination.

Among the titles coming from the Xbox 360 and the original Xbox are Blob 2, which puts the player in the role of Blob to fight once again against the Inkies and their plan to take the color out of the world, in addition to Armed and Dangerous, starring by the Lionheart gang, tasked with saving the world using just 12,000 bullets or less.

As always, each of the games will be available for a period of the month, it is important to keep an eye on not to lose the one that interests you the most. It is also worth mentioning that to have access to the titles, it is mandatory to have a subscription to the Live service.

The day is very busy in the world of games, among the main news is the announcement of the release date of Hitman 3, which arrives in January for PC, Xbox One and PS4 with free upgrade for the new generation, in addition to the opening of Gamescom 2020 , which will feature more than 38 major announcements, including Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War and the DOOM Eternal Ancient Gods expansion.

Tom Clancy’s The Division

Take back New York City after it fell into chaos. This online shooting game is an innovative experience, combining the robust customization of an RPG with tactical combat and action. Play a huge cooperative campaign, face off against other agents and earn state-of-the-art equipment as you fulfill your goal: protect what’s left of the city and restore hope.

The Book of Unwritten Tales 2

Legends and prophecies predicted everything: The Book of Unwritten Rules 2 is available at Games With Gold in September. The continuation of the point-and-click adventure saga mimics some of the most famous fantasy stories ever written. With more than 20 hours of history, help the strange cast of characters fulfill their destiny in the complicated world of Avantasia.

by Blob 2

Set out on a colorful, action-packed adventure. The Inkies are back with a new plot to rid the world of colors and it’s up to Blob to stop them. Featuring a unique painting feature as the main mechanics of the game, this platform game features 12 new single player levels, multiplayer support and epic boss battles.

Armed and Dangerous

Win with 12,000 bullets or less in this classic Xbox title. Meet the Lionhearts, a band of rebels on an impossible mission to save the world – that is, if they don’t set it on fire first. With an ingenious story that parodies the popular media, wield strange weapons and shoot through 21 action-packed levels.



