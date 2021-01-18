Announced which games are out of Xbox Game Pass

This Monday, Microsoft revealed which games will leave its Xbox Game Pass program starting next February 2021. In all, there are nine games coming out soon.

The titles are divided into two groups: for console and for PC. Final Fantasy XV, Indivisible, Sea Salt and Fishing Sim World: Pro Tour will leave both platforms. Gris already includes only the list that will start from the list of computers.

Microsoft usually releases a few days in advance what is new to Game Pass subscribers for the following month. In this way, as well as showing what the casualties will be, the Redmond giant is expected to talk about the new inclusions soon.

The Xbox subscription program allows the player, upon paying a monthly fee, to have a series of games available to play without the need for a definitive purchase. However, with the exit, the games are again blocked for access until an acquisition is made.

The Game Pass can still be managed through your mobile app. Download links are available on the card located below the text.

What did you think of the list of games that will leave the Xbox Game Pass next February? Join us!