Announced the price of Intel Arc A770 and Arc A750 video cards (RTX 3060 shoes will be thrown out)

Intel announced the price of the Arc A770 and Arc A750 video cards in a blog published by it. Moreover, these graphics cards are also compared with the strongest competitor on the market — NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060. Here are the results…

Semiconductor giant Intel has been on the agenda for a while with graphics cards it has developed for desktop computers. At past events, the company presented both high-quality and inexpensive video cards. Now there has been a remarkable development. Prices for high-performance Intel graphics cards of the Arc A750 and Arc A770 series have been announced. The announced prices seem to be dropping on the agenda like a bomb.

According to an official statement on Intel’s website, both video cards will go on sale officially from October 12. The video card prices will be $289 for the Arc A750 and $329 for the Arc A770. The limited edition Arc A770 Limited Edition will be waiting for players with a price tag of $ 349. According to Intel, these figures will upset the balance in the industry. Comparing NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060, which is among the most powerful graphics cards in the industry, Intel claims that its graphics card is at the top in terms of price/performance ratio.

Here are Intel graphics that will probably make NVIDIA nervous

According to the data shared by Intel, a user who wants to buy an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 today needs to pay $418 (on average). Emphasizing that the Arc A750, which the company developed as a competitor to this video card, costs $ 289, Intel says that the performance of a consumer who bought his own video card will increase by 53 percent for every dollar paid. The performance gain per dollar for a consumer buying an Arc A770 is 42 percent.

Performance comparison of Intel Arc A750 and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060

The graph above shows the performance of Intel Arc A750 and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 per dollar. Judging by this graph, Intel Arc A750 gives its money in all tested games and, so to speak, “slaps” NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060.

The same is true for Intel Arc A770 compared to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060.

Although Intel has performed well in tests, we do not have any real tests of these video cards. Intel “We’re just getting started!” We will start to see what will actually happen from October 2022…