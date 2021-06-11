Announced The Last Oricru, An Ambitious ARPG In The Middle Ages; Arrives In 2022

Prime Matter and GoldKnights team up to publish a third-person title packed with action and third-person elements. This is how it looks in pictures. The Last Oricru is the new proposal from the Czech studio GoldKnights. Prime Matter, Koch Media’s new publishing label, has shown this new bet on action and third-person RPG set in the Middle Ages at Summer Game Fest; a video game that will combine that era with science fiction elements in its setting. It is scheduled for 2022.

When science fiction and the Middle Ages go hand in hand

According to the first information, The Last Oricru places us in a cruel world where we will have to deal with enemies based on dialogue. It will depend on us to trust strangers and if their actions are morally acceptable to achieve our objectives. Who is friend? Who is an enemy?

“It is an exciting opportunity for The Last Oricru to be part of the initial portfolio of a Koch Media brand label. We look forward to a bright and fruitful future from both our new IP and the entire collaboration, ”said Vladimir Gersl, Executive Producer at GoldKnights.

“We are delighted to partner with GoldKnights for this upcoming release. The Last Oricru is a perfect example of a game that blends the charm of an indie game and the passion of seasoned developers to create a gaming experience that is a perfect fit for our new premium games label, ”said Niklas Kaeding, Director of Communication Koch Media Global.

“Our teams in Munich and around the world are going to support the GoldKnights development team with all of our local and global experience in publishing and marketing,” he adds.

The Last Oricru, developed with the Unreal Engine 4, will be released in 2022 for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X | S and PC in physical and digital format from Koch Media.

