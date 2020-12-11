Announced Tchia, a beautiful cross between Vaiana

One of the surprises of The Game Awards 2020 has been the announcement of Tchia, formerly Project Caillou, an open world game that falls in love at first sight.

One of the surprises that The Game Awards 2020 has left us has been Tchia, a beautiful open world game with a tropical setting reminiscent of movies like Vaiana and titles like Rime. It is being developed by Awaceb (Fossil Echo) and has the financial help of Kowloon Knight (who will also give wings to Godfall and Spiritfarer, among others). Some of his images may sound like another name, Project Caillou, under which he had been showing his news until now. At the moment it does not have a release date, but it does have confirmed platforms: PC and Google Stadia.

Tchia’s first details

Its previous name, Project Caillou, was due to the fact that the word “Caillou” is the one used by the inhabitants of New Caledonia to refer to their homeland. And it is that as you can read under the logo of the game, Tchia is a title “inspired by New Caledonia”, a French region of the South Pacific formed by a conglomeration of islands and archipelagos where a multitude of landscapes, languages ​​and different cultures coexist. Awaceb’s work is set on several fictional islands in the area through which we will travel driving Tchia, the protagonist, who can climb, swim and glide anywhere, as in The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild. In addition, Tchia has a ukulele that we can learn to play, like the guitar in The Last of Us: Part 2, and has a very special mental ability that allows her to “take control of all kinds of animals and objects.”

But Tchia has not been the only surprise of these The Game Awards 2020, an event of which you can find here a summary with all the winners and announcements.




