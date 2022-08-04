Announced Tactics Ogre: Reborn with release date and pre-order bonus

The 90s were the golden age of Japanese role-playing games, an era when some of the best games of the genre were released on Super Nintendo and PlayStation consoles. The list of Japanese role—playing games included in the list of “The Greatest Games of All Time” may differ from fan to fan, but one of the most frequently mentioned titles is the tactical role-playing game Tactics Ogre. Originally released in 1995 for the Super Famicon and then introduced in the US in 1997 for the PlayStation, Tactics Ogre has had a huge impact on a number of Square Enix games over the years. And now it is being redone.

On Thursday, Square Enix officially announced the development of Tactics Ogre: Reborn, a remake of the original 1995 JRPG. Tactics Ogre: Reborn will include all the elements expected from a reliable remaster of a classic game. It will have completely updated graphics that take advantage of the hardware of modern platforms, updated sound, and fully voiced cut scenes are added. However, Tactics Ogre: Reborn is not limited to changes in visual and audio elements.

Square Enix will also make significant changes to the Tactics Ogre gameplay. They start with major gameplay improvements, including speeding up the pace of combat, redesigning in-game controls and user interface, and adding an auto-save feature. However, there are also deeper gameplay changes, such as the addition of a leveling system for individual units, rather than a leveling system for classes. Enemy AI has also been redesigned to make collisions more difficult.

For those who are concerned that Square Enix may go further in its changes to Tactics Ogre, they draw a line at the JRPG story. Players will get the full experience of the epic war story of the original Tactics Ogre, as three factions fight for control of the Valerian Islands, and the lives of those caught up in the war change forever.

Tactics Ogre is also the last game that game director Yasumi Matsuno created at Quest Corporation before leaving to join Square. He went on to direct Final Fantasy Tactics and Vagrant Story, and also initially directed Final Fantasy 12 before Square Enix redesigned it.

Tactics Ogre has become a key figure in the history of JRPG, influencing the future and direction of Square Enix and the genre as a whole for decades to come. The remake was released in 2010 for the PSP, but otherwise remained unavailable to a whole generation of gamers. Hopefully Tactics Ogre: Reborn will fix this.

Tactics Ogre: Reborn is released on November 11 on PC, PS4, PS5 and Switch.