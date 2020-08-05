Announced Pikmin 3: Deluxe for Nintendo Switch

The Wii U game will land on the Nintendo hybrid next October, and it will do so with important new features, such as new missions and difficulty modes.

Pikmin is back. As it did with Paper Mario: The Origami King, Nintendo has published a message on its social networks announcing the arrival of Pikmin 3 for the Nintendo Switch by surprise. The game, which will be renamed Pikmin 3: Deluxe, will land on the console on October 30 and will do so with important news. Firstly, it includes all the DLC that were released for the original, to which will be added a new difficulty selector, photo mode, clues (voluntary) for the clumsiest and totally unpublished side missions. It will also have a new prologue and epilogue for the story, in which Olimar and Louie, the protagonists of Pikmin and Pikmin 2 will appear. And if that were not enough, the trailer on these lines also hints that there will be local multiplayer on screen game, a feature that the Wii U version lacked. In fact, and according to the first press release from Nintendo, you can play the entire campaign mode in the company of a friend, or fight against it in the competitive Battle Bingo mode.

What can we expect?

Launched in 2013, Pikmin 3 is one of the great jewels of the Wii U catalog. The game scored 9.1 in the MeriStation review, hit 8.7 on Metacritic, and became the second-best-selling installment in the series (out of six there) with just over a million copies sold. For newcomers to the saga, Pikmin offers us an adventure and strategy game in real time in which we manage three lost explorers on the planet PNF-404. Trapped in it, we will have to fix our ship and discover how to escape, for which we will have to cross its exuberant surroundings accompanied by a squad of Pikmin, to whom we will give orders to overcome all kinds of obstacles and with which to defend ourselves from dangerous fauna and local flora. The grace of the title resides in knowing how to choose the appropriate Pikmin for each incursion, since each of them has a special ability. Thus the blue Pikmin, for example, are able to breathe underwater, while the pink Pikmin can fly and navigate rivers and other road accidents. An intelligent and well-designed work that bears the signature of Miyamoyo, the best of guarantees. Waiting for an eternally developing Pikmin 4, this October seems like the perfect opportunity to remember why we love these mysterious and adorable creatures so much.



