Announced Nintendo Direct For This Wednesday, February 9: Time, Duration And What We Can Expect

Nintendo has announced that tomorrow, February 9 at 11 p.m., it will offer a new Nintendo Direct focused on information on games for Switch. Nintendo has confirmed that tomorrow, Wednesday, February 9 at 11:00 p.m. PT, a new Nintendo Direct will be broadcast focused on information about Nintendo Switch games that will arrive during the first half of 2022.

Where and how to watch the Nintendo Direct?

The event can be seen through the YouTube channel of Nintendo Spain and in Meristation we will offer it live with all the details that can be known in this presentation. It will last 40 minutes, a usual time in these presentations, and although they have said that they are going to focus on games for the first half of 2022, it cannot be ruled out that there will be some surprises beyond this semester: it would not be the first time that they show titles beyond the period indicated above, as has happened with other Directs in the past.

Half of the year with news at Nintendo

After the release of Pokémon Legends: Arceus, Nintendo expects to receive some games for these first few months like these:

Assassin’s Creed: The Ezio Collection – February 15

Edge of Eternity – February 22

Project Triangle – March 4

Chocobo GP – March 10

Rune Factory 5 – March 22

Kirby and the Forgotten Land – March 25

15 Sentinels: Aegis Rim – April 12

In addition to these names, there are also other cross-platform launch games that are planned for the console, such as LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, Persona 4 Arena Ultimax, Phantom Omnia, Far: Changing Tides, Monark, and many others. Learn about these and other releases in our 2022 games calendar.

No one is unaware that the big question about this Nintendo Direct is whether we will have news about the release date of three of the most anticipated names on Switch: the sequel to Breath of the Wild, Bayonetta 3 and Splatoon 3, all of them a priori dated this 2022. And, of course, to think if there will be news from other sagas that are not planned, games for Nintendo Switch Online and much more. Tomorrow Wednesday we will leave doubts.