Announced His Favorite Coin: These Crypto Projects Will Be Trending In 2022!

The cryptocurrency ecosystem is now a very large area and we witness a different group of altcoins becoming popular in each period. Therefore, predicting the next group that will become a trend is very important for increasing earnings. Michaël van de Poppe, one of the popular analysts of the market, stated in his latest statements that both decentralized finance (DeFi) and oracle platforms will be the trend in 2020, and Chainlink (LINK) will be the leader at this point.

2022 Trends

Van de Poppe said: “A year ago, we were exactly on the same level as where we are now. What does it mean? 2021 was a very good year for DeFi, oracle and Chainlink. But lately DeFi growth continues and multiple DeFi projects are gaining popularity. Therefore, DeFi popularity is likely to continue.” He uses his words.

According to the analyst, if the DeFi trend continues, Chainlink is the project with the highest probability of becoming a leader at this point. LINK is trading at $23 at the time of writing.

LINK Price Expectation

While explaining his price expectations for LINK, Van de Poppe drew attention to Chainlink’s recent highs and lows against Tether (USDT). According to the analyst, if there is a low level below $ 16.50, a new upward movement could begin. The break of $ 33 can be considered as evidence of a new uptrend.

According to the analyst, with the start of an uptrend in LINK, the first target will be $77 and then the second target will be $120.

Alongside these, the crypto analyst gave his annual crypto market assessment, “2022 will be the year of DeFi and oracles.” He concludes with his words.