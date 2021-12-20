Announced: Here is the List of Altcoins Expected to Rise and Fall!

According to research among crypto investors, crypto traders now prefer Ethereum, Solana and two other ETH competitors. Using data from weekly trader surveys, an autonomous bot outperforming the crypto market is showing a bullish trend towards Ethereum, Solana and two additional smart contract altcoin projects.

Emerging altcoin projects

The Real Vision Bot was developed by quantitative analyst and hedge fund CEO Mortiz Seibert as a way to gather insights from fans of financial content platform Real Vision and measure trader sentiment. Real Vision says the bot has an ‘astonishing’ record of surpassing the overall basket of top 20 cryptos by more than 20%, simply by examining traders’ preferences. The latest survey results show a slight redistribution of the dozen most popular cryptoassets compared to last week. Investors still prefer an over-volume portfolio in Ethereum (ETH), with 39% of respondents choosing ETH as their number one cryptocurrency.

Smart contract platform rival Solana (SOL) is in second place with 33%, followed by open-source, decentralized blockchain network Algorand (ALGO) with 24%. King crypto Bitcoin (BTC) and smart contract platform Avalanche (AVAX) ranked fourth with 23%. Multi-chain scaling solution Polygon (MATIC) and cross-chain interoperability protocol Polkadot (DOT) fell far behind in the rankings. The top 10 crypto assets were stablecoin focused Terra (LUNA), decentralized oracle Chainlink (LINK), and crypto exchange Binance’s utility token BNB. Right behind it was a pair of scalable decentralized blockchain platforms, Cardano (ADA) and Elrond (EGLD). Virtual gaming world Decentraland (MANA), sports-focused Chiliz (CHZ), immutable token (NFT) integrator Enjin Coin (ENJ), and scalable blockchain platform Fantom (FTM) fell from the top twelve this week.

How reliable is the method?

Participants in Real Vision Bot’s polls do not need to own the crypto in question to vote. In an interview with Real Vision, the creator of the bot, Moritz Seibert, describes it as a “hive mind” that can beat other entities in the crypto ecosystem. Says Seibert:

This bot is really fascinating because it started out as a research project, where we associated it with Real Vision Exchange to run paper portfolios based on weekly surveys, where what we wanted to find out was if there was a Real Vision hive mind that could do it. It can beat the markets and this can also beat the professionals interviewed on the Real Vision platform. And as it turns out, the bot-managed crypto portfolio has a hive-intelligent crypto portfolio far beyond the experts and the market.