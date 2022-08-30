Announced Free Xbox games with gold for September 2022, including the latest Xbox 360 game coming to the service

Xbox Live and its Games with Gold program have been around for quite some time, and for obvious reasons they have undergone numerous changes during this time. Many believe Games with Gold suffered as Microsoft instead focused on its Xbox Game Pass cousin, but Microsoft seems adamant about not shutting down Games with Gold. However, this does not mean that the company is not interested in some changes, since September is the last month before major changes occur.

Earlier this year, Microsoft announced that Games with Gold will no longer be adding Xbox 360 games from October 1, 2022. In other words, the only Xbox 360 game added to Xbox Games with Gold in September will be the last, but it looks like Microsoft is letting Xbox 360 inclusions go off on a high note.

On August 30, Microsoft unveiled four games that will go on sale in September, and the last game for Xbox 360 will be Portal 2. Obviously, Portal is a favorite franchise, and its sequel is just as beloved, which is not always the case with sequels. . He will be added to the service on September 16 and will leave it on September 30, ending this era.

However, games with gold status will move forward by adding games for Xbox One. In the previous announcement, nothing was said about OG games for Xbox, so they can stay too. Xbox One games available in September 2022 include Gods Will Fall and Double Kick Heroes. The first one is available throughout the month, and the second one will join the service on September 16 and last until October 15. In the first, players take on the role of Celtic heroes in their fight against the gods, and in the second, shoot them. up is a game mixed with a rhythmic title where players fight zombies and militias on freeways in their Gundillac.

The final name is the original Xbox inclusion, and that’s Thrillville. This amusement park management simulator is now a classic of a well-defined genre, and it will allow players to design roller coasters, carts, check their guests, make them happy and much, much more. Overall, the month seems to be a pretty solid and solid farewell to Xbox 360 games in Games with Gold.

