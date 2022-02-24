Announced A New Pokémon Presents On The Occasion Of Pokémon Day 2022

Pokémon: The Pokémon Company will broadcast a 14-minute presentation and will show news about the saga. Legends Pokémon Arceus was released exclusively for Nintendo Switch just a few weeks ago, but The Pokémon Company is already preparing news in the heat of Pokémon Day 2022. Through the Japanese Twitter account, the company has announced a new Pokémon Direct. It will take place on Sunday, February 27 at 11:00 p.m. Japanese time, which means that in Spain it will be at 3:00 p.m.

Like the rest of streaming of this type, the video can be enjoyed on the saga’s YouTube channel. The informative update will last about 14 minutes, although none of the content has been advanced. Below you can check the schedule of the presentation according to the country in which you are.

What time is the Pokémon Presents in Spain, Latin America and the United States?

Spain (Peninsula and Balearic Islands): at 3:00 p.m.

Spain (Canary Islands): at 2:00 p.m.

Argentina: at 11:00 a.m.

Bolivia: at 10:00 a.m.

Brazil: at 11:00 a.m.

Chile: at 11:00 a.m.

Colombia: at 09:00 hours

Costa Rica: at 08:00 a.m.

Cuba: at 09:00 hours

Ecuador: at 09:00 hours

El Salvador: at 08:00 hours

United States (Washington D.C.): at 09:00 a.m.

United States (PT): at 06:00

Guatemala: at 08:00 a.m.

Honduras: at 08:00 hours

Mexico: at 08:00 hours

Nicaragua: at 08:00 a.m.

Panama: at 09:00 a.m.

Paraguay: at 11:00 a.m.

Peru: at 09:00 hours

Puerto Rico: at 10:00 a.m.

Dominican Republic: at 10:00 a.m.

Uruguay: at 11:00 a.m.

Venezuela: at 10:00 a.m.

In addition to Pokémon Arceus Legends, The Pokémon Company is working on an adaptation of its card game, Pokémon TCG.