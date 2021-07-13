Announced a Kickstarter to finance a documentary on the history of video games in Spain

Kickstarter: Press Start: The history of the video game in Spain is an IKIGAI Play docuseries that has been in production for more than a year. IKIGAI Play has announced Press Start: The history of the video game in Spain, a documentary that will review the 40-year history of the Spanish video game industry. The docuseries will star the developers themselves, who reproduce their experiences within the historical, social, economic and cultural context of the moment. The production has been underway for a year and will be supported by a Kickstarter campaign, which will begin on August 1.

According to the press release, about 20 hours of interviews have been recorded this year. The micromanagement campaign will serve to finalize the production, which will consist of eight episodes of approximately one hour each. More than 70 professionals who made and make this industry possible have participated in the documentary, which has also been nurtured by archive images, illustrations and videos, as well as anecdotes. You can see the first trailer just below these lines.

The following developers participate in the documentary:

