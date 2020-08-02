Announce the name of BTS: Jin and BangTan New songs!

The BTS guys have finally announced what their new single will be called due for release on August 21. You’ll love it!

A week after they announced they would be releasing a song, the popular worldwide group BTS has revealed that the song is called ‘DYNAMITE’. A countdown started on July 29 as they have already started preparing for their first English single as a group.

On the second countdown date which is August 3 on KST (August 2 on IST), the group revealed the name of the highly anticipated song. The profile pictures of their social media accounts have also been changed.

[🗒]INFO Forbes lanzó un artículo del siguiente single de BTS.

'El grupo va a hacer estallar la industria a lo grande con el lanzamiento de su nuevo sencillo, "Dynamite" este 21 de agosto'

— KimRam¹³🌻 (@kim_042002) August 2, 2020

During a live broadcast only on July 28 after midnight in South Korea, members Jin, Jimin, and Jungkook hosted a session with their members J-Hope, RM, Suga, and V where they made the announcement. Following this, parent company Big Hit Entertainment turned to digital platform Weverse to confirm the announcement.

The official statement said, “Hello. This is Big Hit Entertainment. On August 21, 2020, BTS’s new digital single will be released on Korean and international music streaming sites.”

The statement continued: “We would like to thank all of ARMY for their continued affection for BTS, and we ask for their love and support for the new digital single that will be released soon. Please stay tuned for additional details to be announced through Weverse. Release Date: August 21 (Friday), 2020 (KST) Thank you. ”

What we know about BTS’s DYNAMITE

BTS is preparing for their next album. They have already filmed photos of the jacket and are diligently working on the music. While this single ‘DYNAMITE’ will be released on August 21, the septet mentioned in their previous live stream that they were unsure whether it would be included on their album or not. We’ll have to wait and see.

The band released their fourth Japanese album ‘Map Of The Soul: 7 – The Journey’ on July 15. In February 2020, they released a full studio album ‘Map Of The Soul: 7’, which remains one of the biggest albums of the year. Group member Suga released their second mixtape ‘D-2’ with ‘Daechwita’ as the title track in May.

Earlier this year, the group members also worked on various solo collaborations, including RM’s (‘Winter Flower’) collaboration with Korean artist Younha on her album, Suga’s collaborations with Halsey (‘Suga’s Interlude’). ) and IU (‘Eight’), and V’s OST (Sweet Night) for the Korean drama Itaewon Class in March. Jungkook released his solo song ‘Still With You’ in June during BTS FESTA 2020.

Meanwhile, Suga will leave another collaboration with singer MAX on his album ‘Color Vision’ after the latter appeared on his mixtape. The septet will also be part of a reality show called ‘IN THE SOOP’ which will premiere on August 20, 2020, as they spend time in the forest surrounded by the river.



