Annie Francisco from the 90-day bride shared the last photo of her 7-month-old son Adriel before his death

Forever in her heart. A few days after Annie Francisco and Robert Springs confirmed that their young son had died, she recalls the last moments of their life with the baby.

“This was the last photo an hour before my son’s surgery, life is unfair, I just wanted to have my children,” 32—year-old Annie wrote on Instagram on Saturday, April 23, sharing pictures of the baby.

In his social media gallery, Adriel was lying on a hospital gurney before a medical procedure, looking into the camera.

“Sometimes we don’t understand God’s decisions, but I know he will comfort your heart,” franchise colleague Larissa Santos Lima replied to Annie’s message in Spanish. Courtney Reardanz, for her part, commented: “I am sending love and strength to your family.”

44-year-old Robert and Annie, who got married in September 2019 after appearing on season 7 of TLC’s “90-Day Groom” earlier that year, announced on Thursday, April 21, that Adriel had died.

“Today is one of the worst days of my life,” Annie wrote on Instagram. “I am devastated and my family… life is so hard and difficult. I never thought I would lose my son. He was a fighter… his heart couldn’t stand it… my heart is broken, it’s a big pain… so hard.”

The reality TV couple, who have a 20-month-old daughter, Brenda Alia, gave birth to a son in September 2021 (Robert also has five children from a previous relationship).

“Great love and respect for my wife, who is a real warrior,” the New York native wrote on Instagram Stories at the time. “She gave birth to our boy.”

The couple first met in person in her native Dominican Republic before Robert proposed eight hours later. After she moved to Florida to be with Robert in 2019, they tied the knot.

“The ring [he gave] it was a surprise to me. I’ll never forget,” Annie confessed on their wedding day on the TLC series. “He already has five children, and I will have five! When I met [him], he said to me, “Oh, I have three children, two children live with their mother, and one lives with me.” He told me [later], “I don’t have three children. I have five children by four women.” I said, “What the fuck?” It’s too many, too [many] women.”

“Welcome to the world, my princess,” Annie captioned the picture on Instagram. “I am full of love and happiness that you are in my life. My gift from God was born on July 28, 2020.”