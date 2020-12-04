Anne’s Boyfriend Appears According to the Books

The popular Netfflix series Anne With An E saw its cancellation in season 3 of the show, showing us a great cast who played the series’ characters. But what did Gilbert Blythe actually look like in the books?

The character of Gilbert is presented in the books of the writer Lucy Montgomery as, a tall knob, with curly brown hair, hazel eyes that made him mischievous, but with a crooked mouth and a mocking smile.

His appearance made him very popular among the young women of Avonlea, as he had a dreamlike appearance, so said Diana friend of Anne.

But the actor who brought Gilbert’s character to life, Lucas Zumman, in Netflix’s Anne With An E, fits the description of Montgomery’s novels almost perfectly – right down to her hazel eyes, in fact.

However, in the series, Gilbert’s backstory is much darker than in the books. Although it retains some of its youthful qualities.

Something that differentiated the Gilbert of Anne With An E from the one in the books was his maturity compared to the joker or rogue in the books.



