Anne With An E: Why critics said it would be a flop when it premiered

Anne Wiht An E went down in the history of the entertainment industry as one of the most popular series around the world, whose early cancellation caused millions of fans to unite in an admirable campaign to ask for her return. Although unfortunately everything was in vain and it is already a fact that the program will not return, what happened to it, far from detracting from it, places it as an example to follow for other productions, especially since from the beginning it surpassed some negative critics who assured that it would be a failure.

Anne With An E will forever be remembered as the most famous and daring adaptation of Lucy Maud Montgomery’s 1908 classic children’s book, Anne of Green Gables, over the years. The fact that its cancellation was announced for reasons unrelated to production just at its best (when it was broadcasting its third season in 2019), is a memory that will always remain stuck like a thorn in the hearts of its fans, especially because it I thought that the worst was over, when the program surpassed the bad omens that arose when it debuted.

Originally produced for the CBC Television network in Canada, the success and international projection for Anne With An E, starring actress Amybeth McNulty, came from the hand of the Netflix platform. Although being part of the catalog of options of the famous server brought with it innumerable advantages, this did not prevent it from also having to overcome great obstacles.

As expected, when entering a market as competitive as Netflix’s, the series had to demonstrate its performance as the chapters passed, especially since since its debut it was singled out for being a very dark version of what it is supposed to be. a story for children and adolescents from the early 20th century. It was criticized that instead of putting Anne’s traumatic childhood behind her, it examines how her experiences might have shaped her in the form of flashbacks and panic attacks.

Starring a mostly very young cast, characters like Gilbert Blythe (Lucas Jade Zumann), Anne’s love interest, Matthew (RH Thomson) and Marilla (Geraldine James), the brother and sister who become Anne’s parents , they receive totally original subplots of their own. Given these new narrative arcs, very interesting for many, critics initially argued that they were totally unnecessary for a series like Anne With An E, and that the show should have focused more on the story of Anne Shirley.

However, as was shown as the seasons went by, these questions were in vain and failed to prevent the public from falling in love with the series. Anne With An E didn’t try to make Montgomery’s heroine into something she isn’t hers, she just helped bring her into the present day. The vast majority of the series is true to the writer’s starry-eyed vision: Anne loses herself in the pleasures of friendship, warmth, and her undying naive love for the other characters in the Netflix series.