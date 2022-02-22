Anne With An E: The complete detail of the cancellation of the important Netflix series

After the Canadian series Anne With An E was cancelled, it led fans to come together to renew it. Based on Lucy Maud Montgomery’s 1908 novel Anne of Green Gables, the CBC-Netflix adaptation was developed for television by former Breaking Bad writer-producer Moira Walley-Beckett.

Anne With An E stars Amybeth McNulty as Anne of Green Gables, a talkative and lovable orphan who is adopted by her older brothers Marilla and Matthew Cuthbert. Over three seasons, Anne Shirley-Cuthbert grows fond of her Green Gables home and forms strong friendships as she pursues her creative interests.

Anne With An E Season 3 originally aired from September to November 2019 and premiered in its entirety on Netflix in January 2020. The third installment follows Anne’s journey through college, along with her pursuit of interest her loving Gilbert Blythe. Aside from the central story, Anne with an E explores themes of gender, race, family heritage, and individuality. Ana con una Elas seasons 1 and 2 won the Canadian Screen Awards for Best Drama Series.

CBC and Netflix announced the cancellation of Anne With An E in November 2019, a day after the season 3 finale aired. Given the show’s acclaim and loyal fan base, the hashtag #renewannewithanE began trending. On twitter. But not everyone knew why the series had been officially cancelled, or if there would be a sequel elsewhere. The fate of the series was foreshadowed in early October 2019 when CBC President Catherine Tait expressed her displeasure with Netflix and hinted that Canadian interests were the top priority.

“A number of countries have made deals, like we did, with Netflix… and over time we start to see that we’re fueling Netflix’s growth, or fueling Amazon’s growth, rather than fueling our own domestic business and industry.”

After creating change.org petitions and social media campaigns, CBC General Manager of Programming Sally Catto revealed the main reason for Anne With An E’s cancellation in 2019. Although the series was one of the A favorite among younger viewers, Netflix viewing numbers did not reflect a strong fan base among older CBC and Netflix viewers in the 25-54 age range.

Netflix has provided a link to Anne With An E fans who want to make a renewal release; however, some believe that Twitter bots were responsible for much of the original cancellation backlash (via CBC). In any case, Anne With An E creator Walley-Beckett has revealed that she is interested in making a feature film.

After all, the Anne With An E season 3 finale marks a new chapter in the main character’s life and teases a new story about life beyond Green Gables. But as much as die-hard fans love the show, finances are ultimately the bottom line for the producers. Still, it seems likely that one of the many high-profile streaming services will bring Anne with an Evolver to life.