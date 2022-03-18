Anne With An E: One of the biggest unknowns that unfairly remained unanswered

Since Anne With An E debuted on the Canadian network and soon after on Netflix in 2017, it has stood out as the boldest and most successful adaptation of Lucy Maud Montgomery’s famous 1908 children’s literature classic, Anne of Green. Gables. Although the story takes place 150 years ago, it has become a true dramatic gem because it makes the audience reflect by giving great lessons on universal issues that have not lost their validity, which is why so much outrage on the part of their fans after the announcement of their unfair cancellation in its third season.

Although there are several audiovisual versions of the novel, one of the best known being the television miniseries that was shot under the name of Anne of Green Gables in 1985; It was Netflix’s Anne With An E with Amybeth McNulty, which revived and internationalized the story with great success. A new generation of viewers around the world who did not know it were waiting to see the conclusion of several very important narrative arcs, as is the case with the sad story of Ka’Kwet.

When Ka’Kwet appeared in Anne With An E she was considered one of the most endearing characters in the series, she is the friend of Anne (Amybeth McNulty), a teenager played by the young Kiawentiio Tarbell of Mohawk origin from Akwesasne, who in the story is a member of one of Canada’s original peoples named Mi’kmaq and his story in fiction remains painfully unfinished.

International fans of Anne With An E discovered in the series the Mi’kmaq, who in real life belong to the tribes of the First Nations of North America whose original territory fell within the jurisdiction of the borders of Canada. In the plot, the two young girls meet when they approach a group of Mi’kmaq in the vicinity of the Green Gables farm, on the outskirts of the town of Avonlea.

In Anne With An E, Ka’kwet’s father makes sticks similar to those used in hockey in an artisanal way and sells some of them among the young companions of the protagonist who practice that sport. The young English-speaking Ka’Kwet strikes up a charming friendship with Anne, especially since she is eager to attend a school to learn about the culture of the people who live in Avonlea.

Anne also innocently encourages her to do it against the will of her new friend’s parents and without imagining the tragic consequences that her decision would bring her. Unfortunately, the schools to which the members of original tribes such as the Mi’kmaq had to go, were distant and isolated places, controlled by religious fanatics, nuns and priests. The dream of learning more about another culture turned into a terrible nightmare, when Ka’kwet began to suffer constant physical abuse and humiliation.

In the third season of Anne With An E, viewers were left on edge waiting to find out what the future would be for Ka’kwet, who was still trapped in the residential school for indigenous children, while her distraught parents camped outside the place in the hope of being able to rescue her. From the first announcement of the cancellation of the series for reasons unrelated to the success of the production and against the will of its creators, fans began to demand a fourth season that would bring closure to that distressing story, a possibility that every time it is more distant.