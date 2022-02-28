Anne With An E: New video of the actresses of the series excite the fans

Based on the books Anne Of Green Gables by Lucy Maud Montgomery, Anne With An E is one of the most popular series on Netflix. Unfortunately, the show was canceled after three seasons, but it is sorely missed by fans. Although Anne’s story will not continue on the small screen, fans can find solace and similarities in other period dramas, including some that Anne references on the show.

A recent video brought together several cast members from Netflix’s Anne With An E. The series saw the titular Anne housed with her older siblings, Marilla and Matthew Cuthbert. Audiences watched Anne and her friends grow up together over the three seasons of the show.

After the cancellation of Anne With An E in 2019, some of the cast reunited for a TikTok posted on Amybeth McNulty’s (Anne) newly created account. The video shows McNulty posing with Glenna Walters (Tillie Boulter) and Lia Pappas-Kemps (Jane Andrews). The actors are then replaced by a behind-the-scenes image of themselves in their historical costumes on the Anne with an E set.

Many fans were upset that Anne With An E was canceled a day after season 3 was released on Netflix. which concluded with Anne and some of her friends beginning their young adult lives away from home.

+ Video of the stars of Anne With An E that excites

This was a result of the show not reaching its intended target audience, and some previous issues CBC had working with Netflix. This caused a large number of petitions from fans hoping to save the show, however the series was not renewed.

While it doesn’t look like Anne with an E is making a comeback anytime soon, these artists weren’t put off. These three continue to work on various projects, with Walters working on Y: The Last Man, Pappas-Kemps focusing on music, and Amybeth McNulty joining the cast of Stranger Things season 4. Even if audiences never see Anne, Tillie, and Jane together on screen again, fans will be happy to see that the cast is still on good terms.