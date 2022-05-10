Anne With An E: Amybeth McNulty turned down Game of Thrones for the reason we suspected

Despite the best efforts of fans, Anne with an E season 4 is not happening any time soon. There were petitions, hashtag campaigns, and even big stars joined the good fight on social media, but to no avail. In 2019, the Netflix original series was officially canceled after season 3.

Anne With An E premiered in 2017 and quickly became a hit series telling the story of Anne, which is based on the classic children’s novel Anne of Green Gables written by Lucy Maud Montgomery in 1908. Easily the TV adaptation Anne With An E starring Amybeth McNulty as Anne, she won the hearts of millions of fans around the world despite her short career.

It’s been over a year since Anne with An E (the CBC/Netflix series adaptation of Lucy Maud Montgomery’s “Anne of Green Gables”) was cancelled. If you’re still sad that the series won’t get a fourth season, chances are you’re not alone. However, if you’ve been hoping and hoping that the show’s star, Amybeth McNulty, would become a part of another series, you’re in luck. McNulty will appear in the fourth season of a Netflix series, but far from her recognized role.

As fans know, in addition to her narrative, most of the success of Anne With An E was due to Amybeth McNulty’s charisma and acting quality as Anne in the series. To date, the talented actress Amybeth McNulty has not been seen in any other film or television projects after playing Anne in the dramatic series.

Something fans of the series probably don’t know is that lead actress Amybeth McNulty was invited to join the cast of HBO’s hit series Game of Thrones. However, she ended up turning down the role for a very noble reason. Amybeth McNulty identifies herself as a strong advocate for animals, and wearing fur coats would go against her deepest convictions. In Game of Thrones, this type of clothing was widely used by the characters in the HBO fantasy series.

At the moment the actress, in addition to being in the cast of Stranger Things for the next season as Vickie, has not been announced in other projects and her future when talking about acting seems uncertain. Some changes in looks and behavior on social networks mark a completely changed profile style that surprised many of her fans, who agree to expect to see her in the near future in big stars.